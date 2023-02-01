Two adults and a child were displaced in a fire started by a space heater late Tuesday afternoon in Dale City.
Fire crews were called to the 13000 block of Redstone Drive at 4:08 p.m. They arrived with smoke showing and occupants out of the house, Prince William County fire and rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky said. No injuries were reported.
The single-family sustained moderate damage, displacing the two adults and one child. The Red Cross provided assistance.
"The Fire Marshal’s Office contributed the cause of the fire to a space heater located in a second floor converted home office," Smolsky said in a news release.
The Fire Marshal’s Office warns everyone to use caution whenever utilizing space heaters. Do not leave unattended, keep combustibles at least 3 feet away, isolate from small children and pets.
