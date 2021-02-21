Three people were displaced in a fire early Sunday morning in the 12000 block of Manor Hall Court in Bristow.
Fire crews were called to the home at 2:19 a.m. and arrived to find and attached garage engulfed in flames.
"A quick fire attack helped to prevent significant spread to the remainder of the structure," Prince William County fire and rescue said in a news release.
No injuries were reported.
The home was posted unsafe to occupy by the Prince William County building official. The fire marshal’s office is still investigating the cause of the fire.
