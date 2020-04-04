Three Fauquier Health employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital confirmed to FauquierNow Saturday morning.
“One employee is a care provider, but was not in direct patient care when they began exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19,” Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage wrote in an email. “The remaining two employees are not care providers and were not in direct contact with any patients.”
FauquierNow began investigating reports of the hospital situation Friday afternoon.
“Immediately upon receiving notification that these employees received a positive test result, Fauquier Health worked closely with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) to notify and test all 14 staff members who came into contact with these individuals,” Ms. Cubbage said. “All of these COVID-19 tests have returned negative results.”
