Two men and a woman were found dead inside a home in the 6100 block of Wicklow Drive in Burke following a standoff that began with a shooter injuring two Fairfax County police officers.
The officers were responding to a report of a domestic disturbance around 9:11 p.m. when they encountered an armed man who opened fire. The officers' injuries were not life-threatening.
Following the barricade, a SWAT team searched the home and found two men and one woman dead, according to a police statement.
The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information can call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.
