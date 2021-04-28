A house fire in Aldie captured the attention of much of southern Loudoun County Tuesday when it sent a large, dark plume of smoke into the air, The Burn reports.
Sirens were heard around the area as multiple units responded to the 41000 block of Feldspar Place. The cause? Loudoun County fire officials say the fire was started by the spontaneous combustion of freshly laid mulch around the house.
The fire damaged three houses and caused an estimated $1.36 million dollars in damage. Four people were displaced, fire officials said.
Click here to read more about the blaze, and for some safety tips when it comes to mulch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.