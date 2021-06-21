A special grand jury in Spotsylvania County has indicted three people on dozens of charges in connection with the death of a Stafford man whose dismembered body was found Feb. 1.
The victim, 20-year-old Dylan Dakota Whetzel of Stafford, was found after the sheriff's office was called to investigate a suspicious vehicle parked in the wood line around 7:30 p.m. in western Spotsylvania.
No one was in the car and it was on private property, so the deputy advised the homeowner to have it towed. Around 10 p.m. that night, a 911 caller reported finding a possible body in the woods in the same area.
Deputies arrived to what they called a "gruesome" scene of a dismembered body, later identified as Whetzel.
Spotsylvania residents Domonic M. Samuels, 21; Brennan Thomas, 19; and Bronwyn C. Meeks, 21, were indicted Monday on charges that include first-degree murder, murder by mob, abduction, strangulation, concealing a dead body, physically defiling a dead human body, concealing, altering, dismembering, or destroying physical evidence to hinder a homicide investigation, three counts each of using a firearm in the commission of a felony and 12 counts each of shooting during the commission of a felony, the sheriff's office said.
Meeks was also indicted on four counts of soliciting others to act as accessories after the fact to murder.
Investigators have not released a motive for the crime, or said whether the victim had any relationship with the suspects. They also have not released exactly how Whetzel died.
