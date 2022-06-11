The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the area of N. Fillmore Avenue and Fletcher Road in Sterling.
Deputies responded to the area shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday where they found a woman injured, the sheriff's office said in a news release. She was taken to a local hospital where she is being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries. Two additional victims later returned to the scene and are both being treated for minor injuries, the sheriff's office said.
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting. There is no indication of any further threat to the community, the release said.
Deputies were canvassing the area Saturday night and residents were told to expect a continued law enforcement presence. Residents who have not already talked with law enforcement are asked to review exterior surveillance video for any suspicious activity.
Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective R. Schmidt of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.