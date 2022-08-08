Three familiar faces to Prince William County courts are now on the bench.
Three judges have been sworn into the local court system over the past five weeks: Katherine McCollam to Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on May 25, Robert Coleman to Circuit Court on July 15 and Abigail Miller to General District Court on July 29.
Coleman becomes the seventh circuit court judge, following efforts by local officials to expand the number of judges because of over-crowded dockets, increasingly complex cases and a growing backlog.
The number of judges in judicial circuits are set by the General Assembly and the Judicial Council of Virginia. The General Assembly also selects all judges in Virginia.
McCollam is a native of Northern Virginia and graduated from Chantilly High School. She graduated from James Madison University and attended The Catholic University of America Columbus School of Law.
In private practice, McCollam focused on matters before the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
“I will do my very best for this community and for this court,” McCollam said.
Coleman had been a District Court judge since 2015. Before joining the bench, he was a litigation principal at Manassas law firm, where he practiced family, civil and criminal law.
“I have been blessed with so many wonderful people in my life over the years,” Coleman said. “I also recognize that many of the litigants that will come before me, or who have come before me in the past, were not so fortunate. My goal is to recognize that fact, apply the law evenly, listen attentively, and judge impartially.”
Miller was raised locally, graduating from Hylton High School. She received a bachelor’s degree in government and international politics from George Mason University and graduated from George Mason School of Law.
Miller’s legal career started in corporate and civil litigation law in Fairfax and Washington. She joined the Manassas Law Group in 2008 before opening her own practice in 2015 focusing on family and juvenile law, including criminal cases.
“My greatest wish is that people find that I look at the facts and individuals before me as an individual case and in individual circumstances,” she said. “I want people to feel like they can see justice in my courtroom.”
