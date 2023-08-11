Three vacationers were killed and three others injured when fire swept through a historic cottage early Friday on the Outer Banks. The victims are believed to be from Maryland.
Fire crews in Kill Devil Hills were called to the home in the 1800 block of N. Virginia Dare Trail, near Jolly Roger Restaurant, at 2:20 a.m. and arrived two minutes later to find the house fully engulfed in flames.
Authorities said two adults and a teenager were killed and two adults were seriously injured and taken to regional trauma centers. Another teenager was treated and released from Outer Banks Hospital.
The two houses on either side were also damaged, with once posted unsafe to occupy. No injuries were reported in those homes.
Police have not identified the victims or notified next of kin, but said the cars in the driveway had Maryland license plates.
State and local investigators were working Friday afternoon to determine what started the blaze.
The cottage, named Birdsong, was built in 1948 and was designated a Town of Kill Devil Hills historic landmark in 2011. It was moved back from the Atlantic Ocean twice over the last 75 years to save it from being swept away.
The home was the second destroyed by fire on the Outer Banks within an eight-hour period. In Duck, a home on Beachcomber Court in the Four Seasons subdivision was gutted after being struck by lightning just after 6 p.m.
Both occupants of the house safely evacuated along with their two dogs.
