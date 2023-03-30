Three people were killed and two others injured in a Tuesday night crash in Clarke County.
State police were called to the three-vehicle wreck at Route 7 just east of Wrights Mill Road at 9:41 p.m., after a 2005 Ford Mustang entered Route 7 traveling in the wrong direction and collided head-on with a westbound 2008 Saturn VUE and 2008 Audi A4.
The Mustang's driver, Tuan D. Dang, 66, of Berryville, died at the scene of the crash, state police said in a news release. He was wearing a seatbelt.
A passenger in the Ford, Elaine N. Bird, 39, of Ashburn, suffered life-threatening injuries and later died at Winchester Medical Center, state police said. She was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Saturn, Meriam D. Trejo Santander, 23, of Winchester, VA, died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.
A passenger in the Saturn, Jeiry J. Trejo Santander, 23, of Winchester, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Audi, Anthony G. Williams, 51, of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.