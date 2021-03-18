Three people died and three others were injured when a woman fleeing police on Interstate 95 crashed through the barriers at the Express Lanes near Dumfries and struck three cars in oncoming traffic.
State police say the driver and passenger in the fleeing 2008 Dodge Avenger, both females, died in the fiery crash, as did a man in a Ford pickup. In all, the wreck involved four vehicles.
The incident began at approximately 4:33 p.m. Thursday when a Virginia State Police trooper attempted to top a 2008 Dodge Avenger traveling north on Interstate 95 at a high rate of speed near the 127-mile-marker in Spotsylvania County, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said. The violation was for traveling 80 mph in a posted 65 mph zone.
The Dodge refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated, Geller said. Within two minutes, the trooper terminated the pursuit due to heavy northbound traffic on I-95. The Dodge sped away headed north using the left shoulder.
State police further north positioned themselves for the coming suspect vehicle and, due to lighter traffic, re-initiated the pursuit of the speeding Dodge as it continued north on I-95, Geller said.
The Dodge exited I-95 for the Express Lanes, breaking through three of the lighted Express Lanes gates at the entry as it headed north into the lanes that were switched for southbound traffic only, Geller said. The trooper did not follow the Dodge into the Express Lanes.
Inside the Express Lanes at the 155 mile marker south of the rest area, the Dodge struck head-on a southbound Ford Ranger pickup truck. The impact of the crash caused the Ford to run off the side of the Express Lanes and over the guardrail. Meanwhile, two more southbound vehicles collided with the Dodge, causing the Dodge to catch fire.
The female driver of the Dodge died at the scene. The female passenger in the Dodge was ejected from the vehicle and also died at the scene. The male driver of the Ford pickup truck also died.
The driver in the third vehicle in the crash was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver and two passengers in the fourth vehicle were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
State police are not releasing names until all next of kin are notified, Geller said.
The incident tied up evening traffic through Woodbridge and Dale City. The Virginia Department of Transportation closed the ramps onto the Express Lanes and the two left lanes both north and south on the I-95 main lines.
Practice safe driving everybody. Driving is the most dangerous part of your day and driving safely will greatly decrease your chances of being in a car accident.
