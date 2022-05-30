Three people died in a head-on crash Sunday evening on Austin Ridge Drive in Stafford County.
The two-vehicle wreck happened just before 7:40 p.m. near Shields Road, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.
Both drivers and a passenger died in the accident.
Austin Ridge Drive was just down for hours Sunday night as the investigation continued.
The sheriff's office did not release any other details.
"Please keep the family and friends of the victims in your thoughts and prayers," the agency said on Facebook.
