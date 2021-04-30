Fauquier sheriff’s detectives have arrested two more suspects in last week’s murder of a Remington man.
The arrests “during the nighttime hours” bring to four the number of people charged in the April 22 fatal shooting of Charles W. “Tripp” Bopp, 24, outside his home west of town, the sheriff’s office announced Thursday morning.
Jose Vidal Pereira, 31, of Manassas, faces charges of murder, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and use of a firearm in a commission of a felony, Sgt. Steve Lewis said in a press release.
Darren Nathaniel Davis, 36, of Manassas, faces the same charges.
“Both are being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center with no bond,” Sgt. Lewis said. “The investigation remains ongoing. Further details will be released when made available.”
Federal and Texas authorities Monday arrested Martin Anuar Martinez, 30, of Manassas, some 1,700 miles from the murder scene.
Mr. Martinez faces charges of murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, armed daytime burglary and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
Sheriff’s detectives Saturday arrested Jury Beatrice Guerra, 28, of Woodbridge, and charged her with murder and conspiracy to commit burglary.
Ms. Guerra will have a preliminary hearing July 28 in Fauquier County General District Court.
Mr. Bopp interrupted a robbery his home in the 11900 block of Freemans Ford Road, authorities said. Responding to a reported shooting just after 5:30 p.m. last Thursday, deputies found the farmer fatally wounded by his vehicle in the front yard.
The Department of Homeland Security Investigations, FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, Prince William County Police and Manassas City Police joined the investigation of Mr. Bopp’s murder.
The victim’s father Charles W. Bopp Jr. retired Aug. 31 as a major, one of the highest-ranking members of the Fauquier sheriff’s office. Maj. Bopp previously worked as a U.S. Secret Service agent in charge after transferring from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
(1) comment
2 years ago these guys would have fried now they will get 3 hot meals a day and a roof over theur heads
