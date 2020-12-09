Prince William County police have made three additional arrests in the Nov. 29 shooting death of a young man in Dale City.
Police say the victim, 18-year-old Michael Bright Adom of Woodbridge, was with acquaintances in the 4000 block of Westwind Drive in Dale City about 6 a.m. when shots rang out. Adom was shot and brought to an area hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.
On Dec. 2, Marquis Rene Whitemore, 19, of Chinkapin Oak Lane in Woodbridge, was arrested on charges of felony murder, conspiracy to commit a felony and concealing or compounding offenses, Prince William police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
Since then, detectives have identified and arrested three others who were believed to be in the area when the shooting occurred. Police have charged J’Vahn Durgan, 19, of Eagle Ridge Drive in Woodbridge; Wilford Amoako Osei, 19, also of Eagle Ridge Drive and Joseph Alpha Tarawalie, 18, of SW Galveston Place in Washington, D.C.
All three men were charged with accessory after the fact in a felony, conspiracy to commit a felony, and attempted shooting into an occupied dwelling, Carr said. All are being held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
(2) comments
I thought "Black Lives Matter"....
Welcome to the jungle baby!!!! You’re gonna die....
