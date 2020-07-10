Nearly 9,000 votes have been received in the past 24 hours in InsideNoVa's poll about a new name for the Washington Redskins, and Warriors, Red Wolves and Redtails have emerged as the leading contenders.
As of 4 p.m. on Friday, Warriors had 2,800 votes, or about 31%, followed by Red Wolves with nearly 2,000 votes, or about 22%, and Redtails with more than 1,700 votes, or about 20%.
None of the other names that have been mentioned for the Ashburn-based team has received more than 8% of the vote.
Vote for your favorite and see the latest results below:
