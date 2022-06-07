Detectives are investigating after three people were found in an apartment Tuesday in the Fair Oaks area.
Officers made the discovery after they were called to the 4200 block of Mazarin Place for a welfare check. The three were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not released any further details and remained at the scene this afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.