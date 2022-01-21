Mahmud Khabir of Bull Run Middle School, Varsha Palaniyandy of Gar-Field High School and Shavonne Davis of Marsteller Middle School won the top prizes during this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Contest.
The annual event, presented by the Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, was held virtually, due to COVID-19, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 17.
Khabir and Palaniyandy received the “Best Before the Judges” award, while Davis and Palaniyandy received the “Best Before the Audience” award, which viewers voted for by text message.
The trio won a combined $4,000 in prizes and copies of the book “Strength of Love” by King. In addition, their names will be entered into the Congressional Record by U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-11th. They were among six participants in the event overall.
In their winning speeches, each about five minutes, Khabir, Palaniyandy, and Davis focused on the 2021 theme: “Beyond Dreams and Mountains: Her Voice - Her Mission.”
Khabir talked about Claudette Colvin – a young woman who refused to give up her seat on a bus long before Rosa Parks did.
“In 1955, almost nine months before Parks, 15-year-old Claudette was arrested for refusing to give up her seat to a white woman on an Alabama bus,” Khabir said. “Many do not know the story of this young woman, and many do not know that the only reason the Montgomery Bus Boycotts ended was because Claudette Colvin and four others took a stand in federal court.”
Throughout the rest of his speech, Khabir discussed the role women played in the fight for equality. He mentioned Coretta Scott King, an activist and Martin Luther King Jr’s wife, who helped plan and execute the Montgomery Bus Boycott. He also discussed Harriet Tubman, an escaped enslaved person who rescued about 300 enslaved people during her life.
“Coretta Scott King wanted to change the narrative, and it’s not our job as just men and women, but as humans, to continue to change that narrative until everyone is equal,” Khabir said.
In her speech, Palaniyandy discussed Coretta Scott King and the role of women in activism.
“Coretta Scott King did not stay in her husband’s shadow,” she said. “She worked alongside him to bring equality for all, and she did not give up when he died.”
Palaniyandy went on to explain the balance Coretta Scott King created within her life after her husband died – one that allowed her to pursue her activism while still upholding and honoring her husband’s legacy. “She fought against apartheid in South America; she fought to eliminate poverty in America; she fought for the LGBTQ+ community.”
In her talk, Davis also discussed Coretta Scott King and how women shape the world.
“Coretta once said women served as the backbone for the Civil Rights Movement,” Davis said. “She’s correct. They work to shape the world no matter how big or how small the contribution.”
Davis went on to discuss the various fields in which women are underrepresented, such as sports, science and technology, and government. Davis then listed women who have managed to succeed in these fields, such as Vice President Kamala Harris and Stacey Abrams, and discussed the impact they have made on the world. “Everyday these women bring us one step closer.”
In addition to the student speeches, the event featured a performance of “America the Beautiful” by Maria Howell, an actress best known for her roles in “The Color Purple” and “Hidden Figures.”
In conjunction with the event, warm winter clothes and blankets were going to be collected for the clients of Streetlight Ministries Community Outreach, but the collection was postponed due to inclement weather. Delta Sigma Theta has not yet announced a new date for the collection.
