Four demonstrators have been charged in connection with a confrontation outside the James J. McCoart building in Woodbridge before the start of Tuesday's Prince William Board of Supervisors meeting.
The four got into a verbal argument with a 72-year-old man that escalated in to a physical altercation outside the government building at 1 County Complex in Woodbridge.
Officers quickly intervened and separated the parties, Prince William police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
Four participants involved in the altercation were detained without incident. No injuries were reported.
Alinah Shahla Kargar, 20 of Haymarket; Tasia Teray Dodson, 31, of Fredericksburg and Enrique Bernardo Dentone, 20, of Gainesville, were all charged with assault and battery, Carr said.
Moeez Ahmed Sheikh, 21, of Manassas was charged with disorderly conduct.
