Police are searching for a gunman who shot three security guards and a bystander early Sunday outside the Palace nightclub in Woodbridge.
The victims all suffered injuries that didn't appear life-threatening, police said.
Officers were already on "proactive patrol" in the area of U.S. 1 and Prince William Parkway at 2:15 a.m. when they heard gunshots near the business at 13989 Jefferson Davis Highway, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Officers arrived within moments, where they located three male security guards and a female bystander inside the business who either struck or grazed by gunfire, Perok said.
The investigation revealed that a verbal argument occurred inside the business which escalated to the parking lot where a suspect retrieved a firearm and fired towards the crowd, striking the four victims.
The victims were identified as the three security guards, a 26-year-old man, 33-year-old man, and a 45-year-old man, and the 28-year-old uninvolved woman who was a bystander.
After firing shots, the shooter got into a dark-colored sedan and fled the area just prior to officers arriving on scene. All four victims were taken to area hospitals where their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
Several shell casings were located in the parking lot where the shooting occurred. Detectives are seeking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the encounters inside the business prior to the shooting, Perok said.
The gunman was a Hispanic male, unknown age, 5’3”-5’8” with a thin build, tan complexion, clean shaven face, a tattoo below his right eye, and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket or shirt, dark-colored jeans, and white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
Likely more illegals doing good deeds in the community?
Brad never fails to disappoint by expressing his idiocy.
