Three people were shot Tuesday night in the Tackett's Mill shopping center in Lake Ridge, police said.
The shooting happened before 10 p.m. in the 12700 block of Harbor Drive, police said. A Fairfax County police helicopter was overhead searching for two possible suspects late Tuesday, with heavy police presence on the ground.
The three victims have been taken to the hospital and their conditions were not known. Police say the situation is contained and have not released any details on possible suspects.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
