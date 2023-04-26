Three townhouses were damaged and five people displaced in a Tuesday night fire at Tackett's Mill in Lake Ridge.
Firefighters were called to the 12800 block of Mill House Court at 8:17 p.m. and arrived to find heavy fire showing to one home extending to a second, said Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky. A second alarm was called.
Two townhouses sustained fire damage and a third received smoke damage, Smolsky said. No injuries were reported.
The American Red Cross is assisting five adults who were displaced after building officials declared two of the homes unsafe to occupy.
The Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating the cause of the fire.
