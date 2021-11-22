Three teenagers, one of them 13 years old, have been charged in a Saturday armed robbery at the Smoke and Vape Shop at 13625 Dumfries Road in mid-Prince William County.
The three entered the store about 8:30 p.m. and approached an employee. One brandished a firearm and held the employee against a wall while the other suspects took merchandise from the shelves, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
All three initially fled on foot before responding officers found and detained them. The three were in possession of the merchandise that was reported missing from the business, as well as the weapon used, which turned out to be a BB gun, Carr said.
No injuries were reported.
Police charged a 13-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy from Manassas and a 17-year-old boy from Woodbridge with robbery. Their names were not released because they are juveniles.
Police say the case doesn't appear to be related to another robbery about 30 minutes earlier at the Tobacco and More store at 7385 Miramar Drive outside Manassas. In that case, two men entered the store and one went down an aisle and selected merchandise while the other stayed at the door, Carr said.
When the employee attempted to confront the suspects near the exit, the robbers assaulted him and one brandished a firearm before both fled on foot.
A police K-9 searched the area but the men weren't located. No injuries were reported. Vape pens were reported missing.
One suspect was described as a dark-skinned Black male, tall, with a thin build, last seen wearing a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, a yellow fanny pack and carrying a firearm.
The other was described as a light-skinned Black male, short, with a heavy build, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue pants and blue shoes.
