Three unconscious residents were rescued from their townhouse early Sunday morning after a carbon monoxide emergency.
The Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Colchester Ferry Place in northern Woodbridge about 4:20 a.m. for a sickness call.
When firefighters entered the home, the CO alarms on their gear started alarming, Prince William Professional Firefighters said in a Facebook post.
Fire crews immediately withdrew and called for additional resources. Engine Company 502 arrived on scene and wearing protective equipment entered the home and pulled three unconscious patients to safety, the post said.
The patients were treated at the scene and taken to local hospitals. Their condition was unknown Sunday.
"This incident stresses the importance of properly working smoke detectors AND carbon monoxide alarms," Prince William Professional Firefighters said. "If you have any questions about your detection systems, contact your closest firehouse."
