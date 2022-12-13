Road crews are already putting down brine lines with the National Weather Service forecasting icy conditions Thursday morning along and west of Interstate 95.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is asking drivers to “be alert for a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain” impacting roads late Wednesday through Thursday morning.
“In addition to sleet and freezing rain, moderate to heavy rain after may lead to ponding on roads,” VDOT said in a news release.
Drivers are asked to prepare now for impacts to the Thursday morning rush hour. Crews are already pretreating and will begin staging along roads Wednesday night, VDOT said.
