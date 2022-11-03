As the Powerball jackpot climbs to an estimated $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing, one Northern Virginia player who bought a ticket for Wednesday's drawing is now $1 million richer.
Virginia Powerball players won more than $2.1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing with a total of 188,911 tickets winning prizes ranging from $2 to $1 million.
One Virginia ticket won $1 million. It was bought at the 7-Eleven at 2303 Soapstone Drive in Reston, Virginia Lottery officials reported.
Two Virginia tickets each won $100,000. They were bought at:
- Spencers Express, 5144 Centralia Road in North Chesterfield
- Online at valottery.com
Three tickets won $50,000 apiece. They were bought at:
- B.O.B. #45, Pentagon in Arlington
- 7-Eleven, 13307 Warwick Blvd. in Newport News
- Online at valottery.com
The profit from every Powerball ticket bought in Virginia goes to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.
Powerball tickets can be purchased at any of more than 5,300 Virginia Lottery retailers statewide or online at valottery.com. You can also play Powerball using the Virginia Lottery app. Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.
The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 25. You must be at least 18 years old to play Virginia Lottery games.
