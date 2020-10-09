Bhagavan “Doc” Antle of the Netflix documentary "The Tiger King," and the owner of Wilson's Wild Animal Park in Winchester have both been indicted on animal cruelty and wildlife trafficking charges.
The indictments come after a months-long investigation by Attorney General Mark Herring’s animal law unit into the relationship between Antle and Keith A. Wilson found that both men trafficked lion cubs between Virginia and South Carolina.
The investigation included the execution of a search warrant at Antle’s South Carolina property in December by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Agency, Herring said in a news release. Antle, owner of Myrtle Beach Safari has been a featured animal trainer on the popular "Tiger King' documentary miniseries.
Antle has been charged with one felony count of wildlife trafficking, one felony count of conspiracy to wildlife traffic, four misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act, and nine misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.
Wilson, owner of the roadside attraction in Winchester, has been charged with one felony count of wildlife trafficking, one felony count of conspiracy to wildlife traffic, four misdemeanor counts of violating the Endangered Species Act, four misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act, and nine misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty, Herring's office said.
Two of Doc Antle’s daughters have also been charged: Tawny Antle has been charged with one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals and one misdemeanor count of violating the Endangered Species Act, and Tilakum Watterson has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals and two misdemeanor counts of violating the Endangered Species Act, the release said.
Antle, Wilson, and Antle’s daughters were all charged by the grand jury of Frederick County.
Last August, Herring's animal investigation unit raided Wilson's zoo and seized 119 animals, including lions, tigers, bears, camels, goats, water buffalo, and more. The animals are currently in the care of animal control agencies and exotic and agricultural animal rescue partner organizations, Herring said.
In November 2019, Herring announced that Wilson and his nephew Christian Dall’Acqua had both been indicted on 46 counts of animal cruelty by a grand jury in Frederick County.
The two are set to stand trial June 21.
