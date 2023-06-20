A jury has convicted Bhagavan Antle, more commonly known as “Doc Antle” from the Netflix series “Tiger King,” for illegally purchasing endangered lion cubs in Frederick County for display and profit at his zoo business in South Carolina.
On June 16, a Frederick County jury convicted Antle of two felony counts of wildlife trafficking and two felony counts of conspiring to wildlife traffic, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said in a news release. Antle’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 14.
The Office of the Attorney General's Animal Law Unit led the investigation, which began in 2019, and prosecuted the case to secure the convictions after a week-long trial.
“Virginia’s animal cruelty laws are not taken lightly by my office. I’m proud of my Animal Law Unit for their tireless work and I’m thrilled that the jury not only agreed with us but sent a message that Virginia does not tolerate wildlife animal trafficking,” Miyares said in the release.
In August 2019, investigators raided Wilson's Wild Animal Park in Winchester, seizing 119 animals, including lions, tigers, bears, camels, goats, water buffalo, and more. The animals were put into the care of animal control agencies and exotic and agricultural animal rescue partner organizations. The zoo is permanently closed.
