A recent epidemic of stolen Kias and Hyundais reached Prince William County this week, with a shooting and two cases of thieves stealing, or trying to steal, vehicles.
The incidents follow a national TikTok trend of teenagers stealing Kia and Hyundai vehicles with just a phone charging cord.
The thieves break into the car, pop off the steering wheel column and hot wire the vehicle using a USB cable, CNBC reports.
The young thieves then "post videos stealing and driving the cars on social media using the hashtag “Kia Boys” — which has more than 33 million views on TikTok," according to CNBC.
Prince William County police say it's unknown if this week's cases were related to the social media challenge.
Fleeing suspects
On Monday at 8:04 a.m., officers were called to the 2700 block of Corbin Court to investigate an attempted stolen vehicle. Police learned several juveniles were driving around and attempting to steal other vehicles there and on Allen Dent Road, police said.
At the commuter lot at Dumfries Road and U.S. 1, officers located the suspicious vehicle occupied by two of the suspects.
As officers approached, both fled on foot. At the same time, two other cars left the commuter lot "at a high rate of speed," Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.
A short time later, when officers located one of the other vehicles, the occupants also fled on foot.
One of the suspects, a 17-year-old boy from Prince George's County, Md., was taken into custody.
"Further investigation revealed the juvenile suspect was riding in the initial suspect vehicle which was previously reported stolen from another jurisdiction," Perok said.
The teenager was also present during the attempted theft of the vehicle on Corbin Court and a separate vehicle parked in the commuter lot, he said.
Officers charged the teen with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of burglarious tools, and receipt of stolen goods, Perok said.
A second 17-year-old boy, also from Prince George's County, was later identified as a suspect and charged with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit a felony, and receipt of stolen goods.
Dealership Kia thefts
On Wednesday morning, police were called to the Koons Kia located at 14208 Richmond Highway in Woodbridge to investigate two stolen cars.
Video surveillance from the business showed sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m., two suspects arrived at the business in a Hyundai Sonata which was later determined to have been reported stolen from Prince George’s County, Md., Perok said.
The suspects then got into the business through a garage bay service door which led to the sales area. There they were able to obtain keys to two Kias on the property. The suspects were then seen driving out of the lot in the stolen vehicles.
The initial car stolen in Maryland was later located abandoned at a neighboring business where it was recovered by police, the release said.
The two stolen vehicles were not located. The two suspects were only described as males, unknown race, wearing all dark-colored clothing with their faces covered.
The vehicles were a 2013 Kia Optima with Virginia license plates NYC4LIF and a white 2018 Kia Stinger with Virginia plates TXK-2801.
Neighborhood shooting
Then on Wednesday at 5:25 p.m., officers were called for shots fired on Old Post Terrace in Woodbridge and found an unoccupied, stolen Kia Sportage at Coppersmith Terrace and Old Kings Road with significant damage, Perok said.
"Additionally, officers located multiple casings from a rifle and handgun inside and around the vehicle," Perok said. The car had been reported stolen earlier in the afternoon.
Multiple callers reported hearing gunshots and a vehicle driving erratically in the area.
"Video surveillance was shared with police which revealed the vehicle driving recklessly along Old Kings Road before the vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle," Perok said. "The video further showed gunshots being fired from the vehicle towards an identified individual, believed to be a male juvenile, who was walking along Powder Horn Terrace."
Other witnesses reported five individuals fled the vehicle after the crash. Several K-9 officers and a Fairfax County police helicopter searched for suspects and spotted three get into a ride sharing vehicle which was immediately stopped.
Two of the occupants, one of which was a 16-year-old boy, were found in possession of a concealed long gun and handgun, Perok said. The third, another 16-year-old boy, was unarmed.
Three homes along Old Post Terrace were struck by gunfire appearing to be connected to this incident, Perok said. No injuries were reported from the homes.
"The individual the suspects appeared to be firing towards, and the two other individuals initially seen fleeing the suspect vehicle, were not located," Perok said
Police charged Jamar Kenta Fullwood Jr., 19, of Anthony Drive in Woodbridge carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in public, Perok said.
A 16-year-old Woodbridge boy was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a juvenile. The other teenager has not been charged and was released to a guardian.
