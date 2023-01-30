People may never master time travel, but in Manassas, objects soon will.
In celebration of the 150th anniversary of Manassas’ founding, the city is asking residents to submit objects for a time capsule not to be opened for another 50 years. According to the submission form, objects must be small – roughly the size of a golf ball, ornament or flat – and photos or historically-significant documents are encouraged. Those whose objects are picked will be invited to drop their items into the capsule at the city’s “birthday party” on April 1 at Dean Park. Submissions are due by March 1.
The celebration will also feature live musical performances, fireworks and more.
“We’re asking residents to participate in a contest, of sorts, to recommend what they would like to see put in the time capsule,” City Manager Patrick Pate said. “We’re looking for some small things that we might be able to put in there.”
Pate did not say where the capsule would ultimately be secured for 50 years, but he said the intent is for it to be opened in 2073 by a group of residents and city officials. Residents are encouraged to go online at bit.ly/3wrEx8O to submit items.
