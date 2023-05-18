The new 66 Parallel Trail in Vienna officially opened to the public at a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday outside the Vienna-Fairfax/GMU Metrorail Station, adjacent to the new trail.
The trail is being funded by I-66 Express Mobility Partners, operator of the 66 Express Outside the Beltway, as part of the Virginia Department of Transportation's Transform 66 initiative. The trail was constructed by design-build contractor FAM Construction, LLC, a joint venture of Ferrovial Construction and Allan Myers, VA.
The trail’s first open section connects Cedar Lane with Chain Bridge Road, offering pedestrian and bicycle access between Vienna and Oakton. Full completion of the trail is expected this summer, when it will run more than 11 miles from Gallows Road in Dunn Loring to a point just west of Route 28 in Centreville. The remaining sections will open in stages as construction is completed.
Officials from VDOT, I-66 EMP, Fairfax County and the Fairfax Alliance for Better Bicycling were on hand to witness Wednesday's official opening. Attendees also took part in an inaugural bicycle ride and walk on the new section of trail between the Vienna-Fairfax/GMU Metrorail Station and the Cedar Lane bridge.
"Ever since Express Mobility Partners was awarded the contract with the Commonwealth to transform I-66 Outside the Beltway, our mission – and our 3.7-billion-dollar private investment – has been to make the I-66 corridor a more accessible and reliable travel option for everyone," Steve Hankins, I-66 Mobility Partners' chief information officer said to attendees. "Today’s opening of the first section of this shared-use bicycle and pedestrian path does exactly that!"
As part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project, 18 miles of new sidewalk and trail are being added along and near I-66, providing new ways for bicyclists and pedestrians to move along the I-66 corridor. The new shared-use path, which runs parallel to I-66 from Dunn Loring to Centreville, forms the central part of the 66 Parallel Trail in Fairfax County .
"We've often said that the Transform 66 Project is about much more than keeping cars and trucks moving. It's about keeping people moving," said Luis Vazquez, I-66 EMP's chief executive officer. "The 66 Parallel Trail is a unique component of our multi-modal transportation project and is a great representation of the transformative infrastructure now available to travelers all along the I-66 corridor."
