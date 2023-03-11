Staring tomorrow, the sun won't set until after 7 p.m.
Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 12, when we all spring forward by one hour and, in turn, enjoy more light at the end of the day.
March Daylight Saving Time was enacted in the United States following Germany’s 1916 effort to conserve fuel during World War I and mandated by U.S. law in 1966. Hawaii and Arizona are the only states not to observe it.
In 2005, Congress extended Daylight Saving Time to begin the second Sunday in March and end the first Sunday in November.
Fire officials say it is also a good time to change batteries in smoke alarms and in NOAA all hazard/weather radios.
