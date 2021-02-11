Occoquan has established a timed parking district and approved guidelines for issuing fines for violations.
The Town Council signed off on the guidelines for fines during its Feb. 2 meeting, according to Town Manager Kirstyn Jovanovich.
The council established the district at its Jan. 5 meeting. It covers Mill and Commerce streets and Union and Washington streets between Mill and Commerce. The town started implementing the district in early February and it’s set to be fully effective by March 1.
The district is focused on increasing the availability of on-street parking, reducing long-term parking and opening up spaces for businesses during peak hours in the town’s historic and business districts. Residents would be eligible for a free permit program.
The district creates three different zones for parking of eight hours, four hours and 20 minutes.
Most of the town will be in the four-hour zone. The eight-hour zone will primarily be in the Mill Street cul de sac, and eight 20-minute spots are throughout the town to promote carry-out businesses.
The parking limits would be effective from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Last week, the council approved guidelines for fines.
The fines come with different costs depending whether they are paid within 10 days or after 30 days.
Fines in the four-hour zones would be $35 if paid within 10 days, $50 by 30 days and $70 after 30 days. Violating the eight-hour zones comes with fines of $50 in 10 days, $75 by 30 days and $100 after 30 days. In the 20-minute zones, the fines are $100 for 10 days, $150 by 30 days and $200 afterward.
A residential permit program is available to those living in the district. Residents can get an annual permit allowing them to park unrestricted in the district, other than in 20-minute spaces. Permits will be based on off-street parking availability for each development or residence.
The regulations don’t set a fee or restriction on the number of vehicles eligible per household for an annual permit. Residents can get temporary visitor passes from Town Hall that are effective for a 48-hour period.
The permits will require proof of residency and compliance with the town’s vehicle license fee program.
Businesses cannot obtain a permit to park unrestricted.
