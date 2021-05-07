Tim’s Rivershore Restaurant and Crabhouse will close at the end of the summer under an agreement ending the dispute between the popular Prince William County venue and its landlord.
Property management company CHR Properties LLC of Delaware will be granted possession of the restaurant at 1510 Cherry Hill Road outside Dumfries, under terms of an agreement approved Friday in Prince William County Circuit Court.
According to the agreement, restaurant owner Tim Bauckman will vacate the property no later than 5 p.m. on Sept. 30.
The agreement comes after a legal battle in which Bauckman filed a complaint in the circuit court to extend his lease after he was notified in February that it would not be extended.
In response, CHR Properties filed a counterclaim demanding more than $491,000 in unpaid rent, accumulated late fees and damages caused to the property at the end of Cherry Hill Road.
But instead of a drawn-out trial, both parties have agreed to let Bauckman wrap things up this summer, and everyone moves on.
‘It works out for both parties,” said Bauckman’s attorney, Milton Johns. “Tim’s will have a whole season to serve his guests.”
