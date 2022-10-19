Community tips led to the identification and Tuesday arrest of a D.C. man suspected in an Oct. 1 rape at a Vienna hotel.
Patrick Craig Locke, 30, of Washington, D.C. was arrested at 4 p.m. at Metro Center Station, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
The department earlier this week released surveillance footage of the suspect after the attack at the hotel room in the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive. The man entered an unlocked hotel room, physically and sexually assaulted the victim and fled.
A man known to the victim learned of the assault, saw the suspect and gave chase, according to the release. The suspect pointed a firearm at the man and continued his escape. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for her injuries.
Evidence was collected at the scene and with the help of the victim, which was then sent to the Department of Forensic Services for analysis, police said.
Police received several tips based on the surveillance footage and "worked swiftly to corroborate the information by reviewing body camera footage from Montgomery County. Locke was previously arrested in their jurisdiction," the release said.
Once identified, detectives obtained warrants for rape, burglary with the intent to commit rape, abduction with the intent to defile and brandishing.
Locke was taken into custody by the Metro Transit Police Department. No firearm was recovered. Locke was then taken to the Central Detention Facility in Washington, D.C. He will be extradited to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.
If you have information about the case or believe you had unlawful contact with Locke, call detectives at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).
