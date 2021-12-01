A 46-year-old Alexandria man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 395 after a tire on his car blew out near Exit 3B.
The wreck happened about 4:27 p.m. in the northbound lanes.
State police said a 2019 Honda HR-V was traveling north when the left front tire, a spare tire, blew out. This caused it to run off the right side of the road where it struck the overpass support.
The driver, Eric G. Jones, died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt, state police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
