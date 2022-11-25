Looking for ways to usher in the holiday season? Dozens of parades, tree lightings, holiday markets and visits with Santa are happening across Northern Virginia this season.
Rocking Around the Boardwalk Holiday Walk of Lights
Nov. 26 to Dec. 31
Neabsco Regional Park, 15125 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge
pwcva.gov/department/neabsco-regional-park/
Prince William Parks and Recreation’s Holiday Walk of Lights at the Neabsco Creek Boardwalk begins Nov. 26 and runs nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Beginning Dec. 10, the boardwalk will also feature a unique holiday tree display.
Enchant
Nov. 25 to Jan. 1
Nationals Park, 1500 S Capitol St SE, Washington
Enchant, billed as the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, opens Friday at Nationals Park. The walk-through light maze created from over 4 million lights features a 100-foot-tall holiday tree, an ice-skating trail, live entertainment, Santa visits and a village marketplace with crafts, gifts, festive culinary treats and holiday cocktails.
Thanksgiving Weekend
Comedy Showcase
Saturday, Nov. 26
Workhouse Arts Center, 9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton
See some of the best comics in the region and let laughter burn off that last piece of pumpkin pie you shouldn’t have eaten Nov. 26 starting at 7 p.m. Hosted by Patrice DeVeaux and featuring Charlie Ross, Prince Arora and Eddie Morrison.
National Christmas
Tree Lighting
Lighting ceremony Nov. 30; open to the public Dec. 2 through Jan. 1
15th and E streets NW, Washington, on the Ellipse
The 100th National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony takes place Nov 30, with the site free to visit and open to the public Dec. 2 through Jan. 1 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Lights on the National Christmas Tree and the 58 smaller trees that surround the tree turn on around sunset each evening.
Santa Lights
Friday, Dec. 2, 5:15 p.m.
Old Town Manassas
Santa Lights Manassas, also known as the tree lighting, has been a fixture in the community for 28 years. It takes place the Friday night before the Christmas Parade beginning at 5:15 p.m. Santa arrives in Manassas shortly after 6 p.m. After the tree is lighted, Santa and Mrs. Claus greet children and listen to their holiday wishes near the gazebo. Families can enjoy free wagon rides to get into the holiday spirit. The Harris Pavilion Ice Rink will be open for the season as well as the downtown shops and restaurants.
76th Annual Greater Manassas Christmas Parade
Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-noon
Old Town Manassas
Parade-goers line the streets of Manassas once again for the 76th annual Greater Manassas Christmas Parade, this year with the theme “Hometown Christmas: Past, Present, and Future.” Marching bands, floats, dancers and more from local schools and groups will wind through Old Town to kick off the holiday season and mark the beginning of Merry Old Town.
Occoquan HolidayFest
Nov. 25-27 and Dec. 3-4
Town of Occoquan
HolidayFest returns to historic Occoquan with Shop Small Weekend Nov. 25-27 and Santa Claus arriving by boat at Mamie Davis Park on Dec. 3 at 10:30 a.m. Kids of all ages are then invited to escort Santa to River Mill Park. He will visit with families from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The town is also hosting a holiday artisan market both days at the park.
Leesburg Holiday Tree Lighting
Friday, Dec. 2, 6 p.m.
Town Green, 25 West Market St., Leesburg
The Town of Leesburg will hold this year’s holiday tree lighting ceremony on Town Green beginning at 6 p.m. There will be lights, live music, holiday characters and community cheer.
Stafford County Holiday
Tree Lighting
Dec. 2 starting at 6 p.m.
George Gordon Government Center
staffordcountytreelighting.com
Welcome the holiday season with Stafford County’s annual Tree Lighting Festival held at the George Gordon Government Center on Friday, Dec 2. Community festivities begin at 6 p.m. with the tree lighting at 7:30 p.m.
Christmas in Middleburg
Dec. 2-3
Washington Street, Middleburg
The Town of Middleburg rings in the season starting Friday, Dec. 2, with the annual tree lighting at 5 p.m. On Dec. 3, starting at 11 a.m. the Middleburg Hunt Review takes to the streets with 150 horses, riders in hunting attire and dozens of hounds come through the town. The Middleburg Christmas Parade begins at 2 p.m. along Washington Street.
Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights
Dec. 3, 5:30 p.m.
Waterfront Park
Old Town Alexandria’s historic waterfront will shine for the 22nd annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights sponsored by Amazon at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, as dozens of brightly lighted boats cruise along one mile of the Potomac River shoreline. Enjoy dockside festivities from 2 to 8 p.m. in Waterfront Park.
Alexandria’s Scottish Christmas Walk
Saturday, Dec. 3, 11 a.m.
Old Town Alexandria
The Campagna Center’s 51th Anniversary Scottish Christmas Walk, featuring a parade of Scottish clans and Scottie dogs, hits the streets of Old Town Alexandria once again.
Santa visits Rippon Lodge
Saturday, Dec. 10
15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge
pwcva.gov/department/historic-preservation/rippon-lodge
Santa Claus is coming to Rippon Lodge Historic Site in Woodbridge on Dec. 10 from noon to 3 p.m. Bring your camera for pictures and dress appropriately for weather as some activities are outside. This is always a popular event so be sure to register.
Haymarket Christmas
and Holiday Celebration
Saturday, Dec. 10
Haymarket Town Hall, 15000 Washington St.
Join the Town of Haymarket for its annual Christmas and Holiday Celebration and tree lighting.
Leesburg Christmas
and Holiday Parade
Saturday, Dec. 10, 6 p.m.
Ida Lee Park, 60 Ida Lee Drive NW, Leesburg
On the second Saturday of December, the holiday spirit will be in full swing at Leesburg’s annual Christmas and Holiday Parade. The parade will usher Santa and his friends down King Street, through Historic Downtown Leesburg.
Manassas Ballet Theatre’s
‘The Nutcracker’
Dec. 16-23
Hylton Performing Arts Center, Manassas
Manassas Ballet Theatre will present “The Nutcracker” from Dec. 16 to 23 with the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra on the Merchant Stage at the Hylton Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available at www.manassasballet.org or call 703-257-1811. Tickets start at $35. Streaming will be available starting Dec. 24 at 7:30 p.m
National Harbor holiday
tree lightings
Through Dec. 31
National Harbor Waterfront District, Prince George’s, Md.
National Harbor’s new 60-foot RGB tree comes to life nightly in the heart of the Waterfront District. The light show dances alongside a holiday medley performed by the United States Air Force Band. The show runs every half hour from sunset to 9 p.m. with the exception of Saturday nights through Dec. 17 when the show begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be accompanied by fireworks.
Illuminations at Mount Vernon
Dec. 16 and 17, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
George Washington's Mount Vernon
See George Washington’s Mount Vernon illuminated with soft lights and holiday patterns as you listen to Christmas carolers and visit an 18th-century winter encampment and a winter market. End the evening with a holiday fireworks show starting at 8:30 p.m. Mount Vernon is at 3200 Mount Vernon Highway in Fairfax County.
Santa visits Potomac Mills
Daily through Dec. 24
Potomac Mills Circle, Woodbridge
Mr. Claus has returned this year for the Santa Photo Experience at Potomac Mills continuing daily through Christmas Eve. Reservations are required. For details, see simonsanta.com.
Bull Run Festival of Lights
Through Jan. 8. Monday-Thursday nights, 5:30-9:30 p.m.; Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holiday nights, 5:30-10 p.m.
Bull Run Regional Park, Centreville
novaparks.com/events/bull-run-festival-of-lights
Load your family in the car for one of Northern Virginia’s favorite holiday activities. The route is 2.5 miles, illuminated by a wide array of holiday light displays.
Warrenton Christmas Parade
Friday, Dec. 2, 6 p.m.
Old Town Warrenton
The annual parade down Main Street is led by Santa in his horse and sleigh and features lighted floats, bands and lots of holiday cheer. The parade will travel along Main Street from 5th Street past the Courthouse and down to Pelham Street. Christmas carols and the tree illumination at the courthouse follow, then fireworks to usher in the season.
Warrenton’s GumDrop Square
Saturdays, Dec. 3, 10 and 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays, Dec. 4, 11 and 18, from 1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.
John Barton Payne Building, 2 Courthouse Square, Warrenton
GumDrop Square is a long-time Warrenton holiday tradition and photo-op for families. The visit provides a personal experience with Santa and a beautifully decorated backdrop. Another highlight of a visit to GumDrop Square is Santa’s Secret Shop, where children can purchase $2 tickets to buy gifts for family and friends without parents looking over their shoulder.
Downtown Holiday Market
Daily through Dec. 23
Penn Quarter, Washington, D.C.
Downtown Holiday Market, presented by the DowntownDC Business Improvement District, Diverse Markets Management and Events DC, returns to the nation’s capital for a 18th year. DowntownDC’s open-air village runs through Dec. 23, filling two entire blocks of F Street NW, from 7th to 9th Streets NW, with the main entrance in front of the National Portrait Gallery.
Admission is free, and the market is open daily from noon to 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.