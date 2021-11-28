Copy of Page 15 Military TJs Place 44.jpg

Giovanni Thomas, in black, joins other children to play in Fort Belvoir's Colyer Village playground after it was named in memory of his 17-month-old brother, Thaddeus Jeremiah, who died in September.

 Paul Lara / InsideNoVa

Sept. 10 was the last time Joellys Thomas held her 17-month-old toddler, TJ, while he was awake.

Later that day, TJ was unresponsive after a nap and was taken to Inova Hospital. He was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, and his blood was not creating the cells it needed. He was intubated, but a brain bleed nine days later proved fatal.

“It came out of nowhere,” his mother said. “We had no time to react or respond.”

She remembers her son, whose full name was Thaddeus Jeremiah Thomas, as a ball of energy who wasn’t scared of anything. “If you knew him you loved him – you had no other option but to love him.”

A park in Fort Belvoir's Colyer Village is named TJ's Place, after Thaddeus Jeremiah Thomas, who passed away from leukemia at just 17 months old.

Just a few weeks after his death, Fort Belvoir housing announced a contest to name four renovated neighborhood playgrounds. Thomas began urging her community to name the Colyer Village playground in honor of TJ.

Jennifer Watkins, Villages at Belvoir community director, said the first round of voting had hundreds of entries to name that playground for TJ – it was not close.

“It is wonderful being able to honor more than we could imagine today,” Watkins said at a memorial ceremony last month to name the playground for TJ. “Little TJ had that beautiful smile and was one of our valued residents who enjoyed coming to this playground.”

Giovanni, Joellys and Sgt. 1st Class Courtney Thomas remember Thaddeus Jeremiah Thomas during a ceremony naming the Colyer Village playground as TJ's Place in memory of the 17-month-old.

Sgt. 1st Class Courtney Thomas, TJ’s father, said he will always remember his energy.

“He was always full of life. Courageous, you know; fearless,” Thomas said. “It was almost like he's been here before. He was a blessing. Those were the best 17 months of my life.”

Holding a large framed photo of the smiling TJ, Joellys Thomas said during the ceremony that her son’s bright personality is still at work in the community.

“My baby boy loves to bring people together,” Thomas said. “We welcome all children to enjoy this park as much as TJ did for years to come. Treasure every moment with your children and hold them a little tighter.”

Paul Lara covers the military beat. Reach him at plara@insidenova.com

