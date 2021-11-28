Sept. 10 was the last time Joellys Thomas held her 17-month-old toddler, TJ, while he was awake.
Later that day, TJ was unresponsive after a nap and was taken to Inova Hospital. He was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, and his blood was not creating the cells it needed. He was intubated, but a brain bleed nine days later proved fatal.
“It came out of nowhere,” his mother said. “We had no time to react or respond.”
She remembers her son, whose full name was Thaddeus Jeremiah Thomas, as a ball of energy who wasn’t scared of anything. “If you knew him you loved him – you had no other option but to love him.”
Just a few weeks after his death, Fort Belvoir housing announced a contest to name four renovated neighborhood playgrounds. Thomas began urging her community to name the Colyer Village playground in honor of TJ.
Jennifer Watkins, Villages at Belvoir community director, said the first round of voting had hundreds of entries to name that playground for TJ – it was not close.
“It is wonderful being able to honor more than we could imagine today,” Watkins said at a memorial ceremony last month to name the playground for TJ. “Little TJ had that beautiful smile and was one of our valued residents who enjoyed coming to this playground.”
Sgt. 1st Class Courtney Thomas, TJ’s father, said he will always remember his energy.
“He was always full of life. Courageous, you know; fearless,” Thomas said. “It was almost like he's been here before. He was a blessing. Those were the best 17 months of my life.”
Holding a large framed photo of the smiling TJ, Joellys Thomas said during the ceremony that her son’s bright personality is still at work in the community.
“My baby boy loves to bring people together,” Thomas said. “We welcome all children to enjoy this park as much as TJ did for years to come. Treasure every moment with your children and hold them a little tighter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.