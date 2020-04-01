Despite concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau and local and state governments are reminding the public that Wednesday, April 1, is Census Day.
Census information has been mailed to all U.S. households, and the Census Bureau is strongly encouraging the public to respond online by going to https://my2020census.gov/.
The census form is easy to fill out. Respondents are asked how many people are living at their address, and to provide for each one their name, date of birth, ethnic identity and gender. Individual responses are confidential and never published.
The Community Foundation of Northern Virginia reminds state residents that a complete and accurate census count is important for the region. Census results are used to determine how billions of dollars in federal funds are allocated to states and communities. In Virginia for every person not counted, the state/region loses $1,200 per year for 10 years, or $12,000 total, in federal assistance program allocations.
Northern Virginia receives funds to support many local programs, such as Head Start, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), National School Lunch Program, Medicaid, Medicare Part B, Highway Planning and Construction, Federal Housing Choice Voucher Subsidies, Insurance Program (CHIP), and more.
Finally, state government has a stake in the census, because the results determine how many seats in Congress each state gets. The count will determine whether Virginia will gain, lose or hold steady in the number of seats it has in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Gov. Ralph Northam took a minute during his coronavirus response news conference Wednesday afternoon to remind Virginians of the importance of the census. “Getting an accurate count of everyone living in Virginia will ensure that we get our full share of federal funding for a variety of programs,” he said.
In an e-mail to constituents Wednesday, Ann Wheeler, chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, said the county’s response rate to date is 39%. That compares with 45% response rates in Fairfax and Loudoun counties, she wrote. In 2010, the county’s response rate was 72%
In addition to responding online, households may also complete the census by phone or by mail.
By phone: To respond by phone in English call 844-330-2020. For language specific phone numbers visit 2020 Census Contact Us.
By mail: To respond through the mail using a paper form visit 2020 Census Responding By Mail.
