A 2-year-old girl was hospitalized in serious condition Sunday after coming in contact with cocaine and fentanyl while in the care of a family friend in Woodbridge.
The toddler's mother initially took her to a medical center that morning after receiving a call from the friend because the girl was having difficulty breathing, police said.
Her condition worsened and she was transferred to an area trauma center, where medical staff learned the toddler had come in contact with the drugs, said Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr.
The girl remains hospitalized in serious condition.
Police obtained a search warrant for the friend's house on Eastham Court off Minnieville Road, where officers found suspected illegal narcotics, Carr said. An acquaintance of the family friend was also at the house and was also found in possession of illegal narcotics.
Police charged the friend, Albert Leroy Jones, 43, with felony child neglect, Carr said. His booking photo was not available.
The acquaintance, identified Shaumbay Lynne Fuller, 42, of Strasburg, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, Carr said.
