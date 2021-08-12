A toddler who was critically injured in a crash that occurred while the child was unrestrained on the driver's lap has died, Fairfax County police say.
The four-vehicle wreck happened July 29 at 10:40 a.m. near Barta Road. The driver of a 2007 Lincoln Town Car was traveling northbound on Backlick Road with the child unrestrained sitting on the driver’s lap, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
As the driver passed through the intersection at Barta Road, the car drifted toward the center median and struck a traffic signal pole. The car continued to travel into oncoming traffic sideswiping a 2017 Ford F-150 then colliding head on with a 2019 Ford F-350, police said. The F-350 then rolled backward into a 2018 Mercedes GLE 350.
The driver and child in the Lincoln Town Car and the driver of the F-350 were all taken to the hospital with injuries initially considered life threatening. The child remained hospitalized since the crash and died Thursday night. Both drivers were treated and have been released from the hospital.
Detectives determined a child safety seat was not present in the Lincoln Town Car. Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors for the driver, but detectives are continuing to investigate to determine if drugs were a factor, the release said.
This case remains an active investigation and charges are anticipated for the driver of the Lincoln Town Car after consultation with the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office, police said.
Due to state law, police are prohibited from providing identifying information about juvenile crime victims unless parental consent is provided. Accordingly, no further information pertaining to the 2-year-old is available in this case.
(1) comment
What about the adults names? Hmmm?
