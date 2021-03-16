Transurban, operator of the 95, 395, and 495 Express Lanes, recently donated $75,000 to 18 Northern Virginia charities.
The donations are a part of a decade-long community grant and sponsorship program that has supported over 300 regional organizations providing services to vulnerable residents or advancing public safety, education, mobility and environmental stewardship, the company said in a news release.
“Transurban is dedicated to the long-term success of the greater Washington area and strives to be a good partner where we operate,” said Pierce Coffee, president of Transurban North America. “For us, that means responding to the needs of our neighbors at this critical time and doing what we can to advance the work of organizations on-the-ground who are expanding access to health care, food assistance, safety equipment, education, and emergency services related to COVID-19.”
Recipients of the grants and sponsorships include the following organizations, who were awarded between $1,500 and $15,000 each:
- Virginia Foundation for Community College Education
- Stafford Hospital Foundation
- Northern Virginia Family Service
- EduTutorVA
- Carpenter’s Shelter
- United Community
- Arlington Food Assistance Center
- The Scholarship Fund of Alexandria
- The Child & Family Network Centers
- Cooking Autism, Inc.
- Virginia Food Community Connection
- Table at St. George’s
- WRAP’s Sober Ride
- Rappahannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy
- Virginia Hospital Center Foundation
- Signature Theater
- Northern Virginia Active Transportation Summit
- Food for Others
The Virginia Foundation for Community College Education, recipient of $15,000 through Transurban’s 395 Express Lanes Anniversary Grant, will use the funds for FastForward, an expedited job training program at Virginia’s community colleges for industries seeking to hire qualified workers.
FastForward helps unemployed and underemployed Virginians retool and retrain for new careers by offering credentials in seven fields including health care, logistics and transportation, and welding and manufacturing. In response to the evolving impact of COVID-19, the VFCCE launched an urgent funding initiative to ensure students had resources to access FastForward programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.