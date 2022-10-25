Prince William County has hired Baltimore Chief Administrative Officer Chris Shorter as its next county executive.
The Board of County Supervisors appointed Shorter at a special meeting Tuesday morning.
Shorter was appointed as Baltimore’s first chief administrative officer in December 2020. The role was created in 2020 to transform the city’s government structure.
His salary in Baltimore is $250,000.
Baltimore’s elected mayor handled day-to-day city operations before Mayor Brandon Scott created the position for a politically neutral executive to oversee municipal services, according to the Baltimore Sun.
Shorter will be the permanent replacement for former County Executive Chirs Martino, who retired Dec. 31, 2021, after 26 years with the county and six as its top administrator. His salary was about $337,000.
Deputy County Executive Elijah Johnson has served as interim since Jan. 1. Johnson, who has a salary of about $214,000, is receiving a 15% raise while serving as interim county executive.
The county hired Polihire Strategy Corp. with a $70,000 contract to lead the search. The terms of the contract require the county to pay the company 20% of the first-year compensation for whomever it hires. The $70,000 expected cost correlates to an expected salary of $350,000.
Before taking over in Baltimore, Shorter was assistant city manager for Austin, Texas. He also worked for the District of Columbia government for 10 years, including a stint as director of public works, and in the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
Shorter received a masters in public administration from the University of Pittsburgh and a bachelors in economics from Florida A&M University.
