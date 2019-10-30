A top coach asked to resign last year from USA Gymnastics' national tumbling team has been charged with sexually abusing a teenage student in the Haymarket area between 2007 and 2008.
Sergio Rene Galvez, 47, of Clifton, was arrested Tuesday after a tip to the FBI about incidents that happened between August 2007 and November 2008, when the victim was between 16 and 17 years old. Galvez was the victim's coach at a gym in Burke at the time.
"The alleged encounters reportedly took place at locations in the Haymarket area when the accused resided in Prince William County," Prince William County police Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.
Galvez is charged with three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a custodian and was held at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail in lieu of $20,000 bond.
Sexual abuse allegations against Galvez first surfaced last year when he worked as USA Gymnastic's national tumbling team coach. He remains suspended from all contact with USA Gymnastics member clubs and USA Gymnastics members.
Galvez has not been charged with any crimes related to the national tumbling team.
Prince William police investigated the case with assistance from the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force and Fairfax County police. Anyone with additional information or tips is asked to contact the FBI Washington Field Office at 202-278-2000.
