The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Leesburg on Friday morning.
The twister hit between 7:20 and 7:23 a.m. with a maximum wind speed of 85 mph. Its maximum width was 250 yards and traveled at path of 3.3 miles, the weather service said.
Forecasters performed a survey of storm damage Friday afternoon and that, coupled with radar analysis, concluded that the tornado was rated EF0 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, the NWS said.
The tornado, moving northeast at approximately 60 mph, first left damage in the Greenway Farm and Linden Hill subdivision in southwest Leesburg. There numerous large tree limbs were downed along with several trees completely uprooted. The damage was determined to be concentrated between Lawford Drive and Nickels Drive in a wooded area, and also along Governors Drive and Country Club Drive.
"Radar was showing a rotational signature beginning at 7:20 a.m.in these locations. Wind gusts in this area were estimated to be 65 mph from radar analysis and damage indicators," the NWS said in a statement.
The tornado then lifted over Route 7, with just some minor tree damage noted in the 800 block of Davis Court SE. The historic downtown portion of the Town of Leesburg, near King and Market Streets, was spared with just minimal damage.
"The only noteworthy damage that was observed was tree damage along Monroe Street," the statement said. "As the tornado moved into NE Leesburg, both the radar and the storm survey indicated that it became much stronger. Two areas of widespread, concentrated tree damage were found."
The first was in the vicinity of Lounsberry Road NE and the Exeter subdivision; which are north of Edwards Ferry Road and south of Battlefield Parkway NE.
A townhome on Ginger Square NE had its siding and underlayment completely peeled off, exposing its roof trusses.
Many homes along Marshall Drive NE also had roofing damage, along with trees uprooted and large branches downed. One house had lawn furniture lifted and blown in the opposite direction of the way the trees were fallen and debris was plastered on cars and homes.
Damage was noted spanning the 500 and 600 blocks of Marshall Drive NE, which supports the damage width estimate of 250 yards.
The other area of concentrated wind damage was north of Battlefield Parkway NE, in and around the Fieldstone Apartment complex. Here, 15 to 20 1.5-2.0 foot diameter pines were uprooted.
"Of special note was a line of five large pine trees in the easternmost portion of the apartment complex which were uprooted and which fell onto two unoccupied vehicles," the NWS said. "Several of these trees did fall in a convergent pattern. Additional large pine trees were uprooted along the US Route 15 Leesburg Bypass near its intersection with Battlefield Parkway NE."
