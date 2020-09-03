The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for most of Northern Virginia this afternoon as strong storms move in.
The watch, which means conditions are conducive for potential tornadoes, is in effect until 10 p.m. for Fairfax, Arlington, Alexandria, Prince William, Fauquier, Loudoun, Stafford and Fredericksburg.
Strong storms are already firing up to the west, and are expected to reach the D.C. area late this afternoon and this evening.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
