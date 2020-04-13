The National Weather Service in Sterling has issued a tornado watch for the entire D.C. area through 6 p.m. Monday.
The watch comes as severe thunderstorms are expected to move into the region. A watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes, not that one has been spotted or is imminent.
The area is also under a wind advisory through 6 p.m. Damaging winds, large hail, and an increased threat for tornadoes exists. Localized flooding is also possible on Monday, as well.
Sustained south winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are expected.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs could be blown down. A few power outages may result.
