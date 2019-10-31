The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the entire D.C. area, including all of Northern Virginia, through midnight tonight.
A damaging line of thunderstorms is expected to move east across the area from mid-afternoon to midnight, likely impacting some trick-or-treat plans.
"These storms will bring the possibility of damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes," the National Weather Service said in a special weather statement. "Please be sheltered when these thunderstorms pass through your area."
The most likely timing of the line ranges from mid- to late-afternoon for the Potomac Highlands, to the evening for the Baltimore/Washington metros, to between 9 p.m. and midnight for areas east of I-95 to the Chesapeake Bay. The storms will likely last an hour or less in most areas.
Area jurisdictions, with the exception of some independent cities, do not regulate Halloween trick-or-treat times. Local officials urge parents to use their best judgement and stay on top of weather alerts this evening.
