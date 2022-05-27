The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for all of Northern Virginia through 2 p.m. today.
In addition to the threat for tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail will also be possible, the weather service said. A flood watch is also in effect for much of the area from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
A watch means severe weather is possible, while a warning means severe weather is imminent or occurring now.
Severe thunderstorms are possible today with the potential for damaging wind gusts, a couple tornadoes, large hail and flash flooding, the weather service said.
Multiple rounds of storms are expected with the greatest risk will be this afternoon and evening, forecaster say.
