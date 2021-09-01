The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the D.C. area through 7 p.m. as strong thunderstorms and heavy rain move through.
The remnants of Hurricane Ida already dumped about 2 inches of rain on the region overnight, causing deadly flooding in Rockville, Maryland and some flooded roads for the morning commute in Northern Virginia.
The tornado watch includes Arlington, Alexandria, Loudoun, Fairfax, Prince William, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Fredericksburg, Culpeper and Rappahannock.
A flash flood watch remains in effect through early Thursday as tropical rain associated with Ida is expected 2 to 4 more inches of rain, with localized amounts of up to 6 inches possible.
Gov. Ralph Northam yesterday declared a state of emergency to help deal with potential severe weather and several Northern Virginia schools have either closed or canceled after school activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.