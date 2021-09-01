The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for much of Northern Virginia through 8 a.m. this morning as the remnants of Hurricane Ida move through.
The watch includes, Arlington, Fairfax Fauquier, Loudoun, Prince William, Stafford and Fredericksburg.
The storm system spawned tornado warnings late Tuesday night in the Charlottesville area.
A flash flood watch remains in effect through Thursday morning for the D.C. area, with up to 6 inches of rain possible.
Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency to respond to impacts from Tropical Dep…
